“It’s a day I’ll never forget” - James Anderson on his latest magnificent milestone

History was made during an astonishing afternoon of cricket at Emirates Old Trafford as Anderson’s exploits for Lancashire ensured Kent were dismissed for just 74 in a shade over two hours after the players finally took to the field at 2 p.m. on the second day, following almost incessant rain throughout the first four sessions of the game.

Taking the new ball, Anderson, 38, took a wicket in each of his first three overs, before adding four more as Kent’s top order were blown away in an extraordinary spell from the Burnley-born bowler, whose previous best figures were his 7-42 for England against West Indies in 2017.

Ans he said: "It feels great - I have been getting ribbed from the lads upstairs because I genuinely didn't know how many wickets I'd taken.

”At first I thought they were going a bit over the top for a five for but to see the reaction from the lads was really special and then to get to chew the fat with them after the day was really nice.

"It feels special to get the milestone here where I took my first wicket - it still sounds ridiculous to think I've taken 1,000 wickets.

”I'll look back on this in years to come and think more about it, but right now spending time with the lads and the reaction from the crowd is special.

”Getting Ian Ward out here was something I'll never forget - it was a lifelong dream to play for Lancashire.

”I'm away a lot with England and don't get to play much for Lancashire so it makes that much more special to do it here and with a performance that helps the team. It's a day I'll never forget.”

Anderson could sense he was in the zone from his first delivery: "I have been doing loads of work in the nets and all I was thinking about today was grooving my action and working on some stuff - I wanted to make sure I bowled well and got into that rhythm. Luckily it came off today.

"I felt really good from ball one. Sometimes you can just feel that way from the moment the ball comes and you know it's going to be a good day.

”The first ball went exactly where I wanted it to go, it swung, the conditions were favourable, it carried which means you don't have to force and if you find the right length the nicks will carry. From then on I was just trying to challenge the defence of the batters as much as possible.”

And he wonders whether his achievement will be achieved again, given the amount of international games: "To get 1,000 wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world and it is getting less and less likely that it will happen again.