Haydock Park stages first of three consecutive days of action

Haydock Park racecourse

The racing on Thursday begins at 1.40pm and concludes at 4.45pm. The going is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

The highlight is the £21,500 Fillies’ Handicap over 10 furlongs at 4.45pm. Persist is an interesting contender. Second on her last two starts at Carlisle and Nottingham, she did seem to improve for the step up to 10 furlongs last time out and there should be more improvement to come over this trip. Terra Mitica won nicely at Salisbury in July, but now has questions to answer following an underwhelming last of four at Nottingham last month.

Elena’ Gift is another interesting runner. She racked up a double at Windsor and Beverley earlier on this term and was not disrespected upped in trip when third at Windsor last month. Greek Flame, who was well-beaten at Kempton last time out and Angels Landing complete the five runners.

Elsewhere on the card, the £18,999 Lake View Gordon Lord Byron EBF Conditions Stakes at 4.15pm has attracted five runners. Dubai Poet has to be at the top of the shortlist. He was a fine second in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last time out which is definitely a career best. He has to be deeply respected based on that effort and should go close in this event for Roger Varian.

Johan is another notable player. He won the Lincoln earlier on this season and was beaten on the step up to Group company at Sandown in April. Not seen since, he remains a fascinating runner here if he can reproduce the form of his Doncaster win for William Haggas.

Saleymm was second to Johan in the Lincoln and has built on that effort recently with a win at York the highlight back in July. He is interesting despite having run plenty of times already this season. Snazzy Jazzy also commands respect having won at Hamilton in June and he ran well at Royal Ascot later the same month.

The five runners are completed by the filly Allayaali who has only run five times. A winner at Doncaster in September last year, she was second in a Group event on her final start as a juvenile. She returned to action when ninth at Goodwood in July, but she remains a fascinating player in this event.

Haydock Selections

1.40pm Estrela Star

2.10pm Polyphonic

2.40pm Sakheer

3.10pm Castle Way

3.40pm Centre Court

4.15pm Dubai Poet