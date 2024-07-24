A major event in the British Cycling calendar, and part of the British Cycling National Circuit Series, some of the best riders in the country took part in the event.

Taking place at the closed-road 830m circuit around Colne’s one-way system, starting and finishing at Hartley Square, the event got under way with support races including the Coalition Facilities Management ‘Youth Race’ and the Riggs Autopack ‘Sprint for Success’.

Attention then turned to the Fort Vale National Women’s Race, which was taking place in Colne for the first time, before the Fort Vale National Men’s Race.

The National Women’s Race saw 51 riders take to the start line, with Sophie Lewis, of DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK, crowned the winner. Eilidh Shaw and Lucy Glover finished second and third respectively.

The high-quality racing continued with the Men’s National Race as Matthew Bostock, of Ribble Cycles Rebellion, secured a dramatic first place, with Robert Scott finishing second and Jacob Scott in third.

On what was an historic night for both Colne and the Colne Grand Prix, the event also saw visitors embrace #ShopLocal, with bars, pubs and eateries open on the night around the circuit. There was also a special appearance at the event from original founder of the Colne Grand Prix, Brian Cookson OBE, who is also the former president of British Cycling and the Union Cycliste Internationale.

Nathan Cutler, events and facilities officer at Colne Town Council, said: “We have had another incredible night here in Colne for the Grand Prix, people came out in their thousands and enjoyed a remarkable night of racing.

“Events like this are also great for our local businesses and it was great to see them so busy on the night.”

Len Woffindin, event organiser, said: “The event has been a fantastic success, we had the youth race, the support race and the two Fort Vale Elite Races. We had a great turnout from the crowds in Colne, we had lots of really good racing and the weather stayed fine for it, which is always a bonus.”

The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix was organised by Colne Town Council and the CDPP (Cycling Development Pendle Partnership), and was sponsored by Fort Vale, Riggs Autopack, Coalition Facilities Management, Hope Technology, Macadams, ASDA and many local businesses.

