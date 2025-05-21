Clayton Boxing Club Thanks HML Recycling For Generous £1,000 Donation Ahead Of International Competition

Clayton Boxing Club is thrilled to announce a generous donation of £1,000 from HML Recycling, which will help support the club’s upcoming trip to Portugal for the prestigious Portimão Box Cup. The international event, taking place from June 5th to 8th, welcomes boxers of all classes, and Clayton Boxing Club will be sending a team of talented athletes to compete.

The competition will feature seven boxers from the club, ranging from complete novices to intermediate and open-class fighters. The club has both male and female athletes, all of whom have been training hard in preparation for this exciting opportunity.

"We are so grateful to HML Recycling for their generous donation, which is helping to cover some of the costs associated with this incredible opportunity," said John Brindle, Head Coach at Clayton Boxing Club. “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, including HML and Intelect, the cost of the t-shirts has been covered, and the trip is now heavily subsidised for our athletes. We couldn't be more excited to send our boxers to Portugal to compete at such a high level."

The donation is part of a larger fundraising effort initiated by the parents of one of the club’s boxers. They approached friends, family, and supporters of the club, raising £100 from six pledges and two pledges of £1,000 each. The funds raised will be used to advertise the event, providing t-shirts for the athletes to wear during the competition.

Stuart Rogan, Managing Director at HML Recycling, commented: “At HML Recycling, we are always looking for ways to give back to our local communities. Supporting Clayton Boxing Club is a fantastic opportunity for us to help these young athletes pursue their dreams on an international stage. We wish all the boxers the best of luck at the Portimão Box Cup and are proud to play a small part in their journey.”

With the support of local businesses like HML Recycling and Intelect, Clayton Boxing Club is not only able to send its athletes to this exciting international competition but is also providing a platform for them to showcase their skills on a global stage. The club continues to be a vital resource for young athletes, teaching discipline, hard work, and sportsmanship both in and out of the ring.

For more information about Clayton Boxing Club, including how to get involved or support them, please visit www.facebook.com/claytonboxingclub Clayton Boxing Club is a local boxing gym committed to offering expert training and mentorship to young athletes. The club provides a safe and supportive environment where boxers of all abilities—from novices to experienced competitors—can develop their skills and reach their potential.

HML Recycling is a leading waste management and recycling company, dedicated to providing sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions for businesses and communities. The company is also deeply committed to supporting local initiatives and empowering the next generation.