Burnley wrestler tagged as 'one to watch' at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 25-year-old, one of Team England’s Generation 22 athletes, will be looking to build on her success after winning a bronze medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Games.

Georgina will be joined by fellow bronze medallist Charlie Bowling, nine-time British champion Chloe Spiteri, George Ramm, who finished fourth in 2018, nine-time national champion Harvey Ridings, Helsinki Open champion Kelsey Barnes, UK and English champion Mandhir Kooner, 2010 gold medallist Myroslav Dykun and 2014 Commonwealth Games entrant Sarah Clossick

The wrestlers will join a team of over 400 Team England athletes in total at Birmingham 2022, and will hope to capitalise on the once in a lifetime opportunity to bring home success in their own country.

England's Georgina Nelthorpe celebrates winning bronze against Sierra Leone's Hajaratu Kamara in the Women's Freestyle 76kg Bronze at the Carrara Sports Arena during day eight of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Speaking on her excitement about being part of the team, Georgina said: "I’m very excited to be back representing Team England at the home Games in Birmingham and I am planning on building on my previous bronze medal."

Team England’s Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, welcomed the athletes to the team: “There’s some fantastic experience among these athletes nominated with former Commonwealth medallists putting the squad in a great position heading into a home Games. Georgina was our sole female wrestler on the Gold Coast and it’s great to see her selected again and now joined by Chloe, Kelsey and Sarah. I look forward to seeing some standout performances on the mat in Coventry.”

Craig Anthony, CEO of British Wrestling, said: “It's fantastic to be announcing the Team England wrestlers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. With the final few months to go preparations are well underway and the team will be in a great position to make the most of the home games atmosphere at the Coventry Stadium and Indoor Arena.”

The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport event with a fully integrated programme of para sport disciplines and this year’s Games promises to be extra special with full stadiums and arenas after Tokyo 2020 took place behind closed doors.

England's Georgina Nelthorpe (R) reacts after wrestling against Sierra Leone's Hajaratu Kamara (L) during the women's freestyle 76 kg bronze medal wrestling match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the Carrara Sports Arena on the Gold Coast on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / YE AUNG THU (Photo credit should read YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

Birmingham 2022 is set to have the largest ever female and para sport programme in history after a new discipline of Women’s T20 Cricket and Beach Volleyball and Para Table Tennis were confirmed.