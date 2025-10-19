Burnley Rugby RUFC 2nd v Clitheroe 2nd

By Iain Drea
Contributor
Published 19th Oct 2025, 18:21 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 12:24 BST
Burnley 2nd XV Shine in Dominant Win Over Clitheroe

Burnley RUFC’s 2nd XV produced a rampant display on Saturday afternoon, running out 65–15 winners against local rivals Clitheroe in a match that perfectly showcased the true spirit of community rugby.

The contest began in great camaraderie, with several Burnley players volunteering to pull on Clitheroe shirts to ensure both sides could field full teams. Credit must go to Clitheroe for making the trip with the ten players they had available — a testament to their commitment to keeping the fixture alive.

Once the game got underway, Burnley quickly set the tone. Their backs showed pace and precision, crossing for tries both out wide and through the middle, while their forwards provided a solid platform in the scrums and breakdowns.

As the match progressed, changes were made to keep the packs balanced, but Burnley’s dominance remained evident. The hosts continued to apply pressure, maintaining a high tempo and finishing clinically when chances arose.

Despite Burnley’s emphatic 65–15 victory, the real winner on the day was rugby itself. Both sides demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship and determination, ensuring a competitive and enjoyable fixture for players and supporters alike.

Match report - Toby Mark Blenkinsop

