Burnley & Pendle Quiz League make appeal for more teams for winter season
Burnley & Pendle Quiz League are searching for more teams to join the start of their winter season.
Teams of four are required by the registration date of October 14, with the league scheduled to start on November 5.
Currently nine teams play each other, home and away, plus there is a knockout competition.
Champions-elect for the summer competition is the Hare and Hounds.
For more information, please access the league’s Facebook page.