Burnley & Pendle Quiz League make appeal for more teams for winter season

Burnley & Pendle Quiz League champions-elect for the summer are Hare & Hounds

Burnley & Pendle Quiz League are searching for more teams to join the start of their winter season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of four are required by the registration date of October 14, with the league scheduled to start on November 5.

Currently nine teams play each other, home and away, plus there is a knockout competition.

Champions-elect for the summer competition is the Hare and Hounds.

For more information, please access the league’s Facebook page.