Burnley Express James Anderson becomes England's most-capped Test player

James Anderson

The 38-year-old pace man, nicknamed the "Burnley Express" was named in the team for the second and final Test with New Zealand at Edgbaston. and wins his 162nd cap, moving past his former team-mate and captain Alastair Cook.

Anderson made his debut against Zimbabwe in May 2003 and has gone on to take an England record 616 Test wickets.

He was presented with a commemorative shirt ahead of the start of play, with Joe Root winning the toss and deciding to bat .

Anderson said to BBC Sport: "I can't believe I have got this far. It's been an amazing journey.

"I'm lucky that I have got a body that can cope with the rigours of bowling. I do work hard at my fitness and skills.

"It's also about having the hunger to turn up every day to try to get better. That's all I've done since I became a professional and that will hopefully continue for a few more years yet."

Anderson is good friends with Cook, who passed on his congratulations on Wednesday night: "That phone call meant a lot from such a close mate.

"To go past him is special"