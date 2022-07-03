Players on both sides came together from across Lancashire for the match – which from this year is now an bi-annual event.

The diocesan team, sporting a brand new kit for this season, consisted of both clergy and lay members; whilst teachers, clerics and members of mosques made up the LCM side. The mosques team also featured the current leader of Burnley Council, Councillor Afrasiab Anwar.

The diocesan team emerged winners on the night … the second time they have come out on top. It’s now honours-even across the four encounters so far.

Stonyhurst College was the venue this year for the fourth and latest cricket match between a side representing The Church of England Blackburn Diocese and Lancashire Council of Mosques.

Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North, is a strong advocate for all kinds of projects aimed at enhancing community cohesion and is the current President of Building Bridges in Burnley.

He said: “This encounter between the team from the diocese and the team from Lancashire Council of Mosques is now a regular fixture in the county’s cricketing calendar.

"The match embodies love and friendship between our communities; giving us chance to spend time together so we can learn more about each other and build mutual respect.