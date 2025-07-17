Burnley College and Sale Sharks Launch Groundbreaking Women’s Rugby Academy

Burnley College is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Sale Sharks.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sale Sharks Women’s Rugby Academy is a pioneering dual career pathway designed to empower young women across the whole of Lancashire to excel both on the rugby field and in their academic pursuits.

This innovative programme offers talented women’s rugby players the opportunity to combine elite-level performance training with a tailored post-16 education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will benefit from coaching by Sale Sharks Women’s advanced RFU-qualified coaches and programmed Strength and Conditioning sessions led by UKSCA-qualified professionals.

Burnley College and Sale Sharks launch groundbreaking Women’s Academy.

They’ll also receive registered nutritional guidance and pro-level sports rehabilitation support.

All of this is delivered alongside their chosen academic studies in Burnley College’s state-of-the-art, industry-leading facilities.

Burnley College’s on-site gym and strength and conditioning centre, Fitness Evolution, features cutting-edge technology including velocity-based training equipment, a cryotherapy chamber and an environment chamber that replicates global climates to enhance performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby Academy Students will also have access to professional-grade therapy suites as well as an exclusive strength and conditioning gym used by professional athletes.

Brad Pates, Curriculum Manager at Burnley College, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"We’re really proud to form this partnership with a powerhouse in professional rugby like Sale Sharks so we can support young women across Lancashire as they continue their rugby development.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class opportunities for our students, both academically and athletically."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sale Sharks Women’s Rugby Academy offers unparalleled opportunities for players to train and compete at the highest level.

Participants will have the chance to work directly with Sale Sharks Women’s first team, attend training days at the Carrington High Performance Training Centre and take part in Q&A sessions with leading Sale Sharks figures.

This partnership underscores Burnley College’s dedication to fostering excellence in sport and education, with strong links to professional organisations across a wide range of sports.

The Academy is TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme) accredited, ensuring that students receive the tools and support needed to thrive both as athletes and scholars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you an ambitious young female rugby player? Use your talent, drive and ambition to pursue a career in professional with Burnley College and the Sale Sharks Women’s Rugby Academy.

Contact Morgan Ogle to find out more: Email [email protected] or call 01282 733180