Young Burnley side win Lancashire Waterfall Festival

Burnley RUFC Under 12s came were winners of the Lancashire Waterfall Festival section B.

Beating Warrington, Broughton Park, Eccles. Warrington again and Liverpool Collegiate, it was a magnificent achievement from the Holden Road youngsters.

The full squad for the day was: Myles Carr Oddie, Archie Hamer, Jacob Fleming, Jacob Wild, Oliver Bettany, Matthew Middleton, Jamie Taylor Rouse, Rossi Fleming, Thomas Ashworth, Hamza Butt, Charlie Hoban and Harry Townsend.

Meanwhile, Burnley had two Lancashire representatives at the weekend.

Lottie Knowles and Willow Bell helped the Red Rose county to a 31-5 over Durham at Waterloo in the County Championship.