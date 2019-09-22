Wood CC celebrate historic title

TV presenter Kamran Pirzada showed that he’s as good on a cricket field as he is in front of the camera as Wood Cricket Club sealed the Blackburn and District Amateur Cricket League championship.

The former Ummah Channel host captained the Burnley-based side to a historic triumph in the A Division, losing just twice in 18 games on their path to glory.

They saw off the challenge of KQF Bharuch CC, Blackburn Badshahs CC, Sattar Builders CC, Simply Doughnuts CC, Worth Avenue CC, former champions All Stars CC, B Knight Riders CC and ICC Steel Dynamics to land the silverware.

“We want to involve and inspire the next generation, everybody loves playing cricket,” said the skipper.

“We’ve become the first team from Burnley in history to win the Blackburn & District Amateur Cricket League championship.

However, we can’t get promoted as we don’t have our own ground.

“It’s a big achievement. Most of the clubs have their own grounds, professional players and some very good amateurs.

“We don’t have any sponsors, we’ve all had to chip in to buy our own kits, but we’ve gone on to win the title. We feel great.”

Kamran, who has 40 players between the ages of 15 and 45 registered to his squad, added: “More people will want to be a part of this club now that we’ve won the championship.

“Hopefully our success will attract some sponsorship.

“We want to keep going and achieve more and more.

“We’ve tried to get involved in the Craven and District Cricket League, but without our own facilities we were unable to do that.

“We went on to win the B Division in our first season in 2016, we came fourth in the A Division the following year and last season we came third.

“It’s been a steady progress for us.

“We’ve got a lot of good players and beaten all the best teams in that league. It was an amazing season for us.”