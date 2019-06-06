West Enders are ‘down but not out’ – skipper

Lowerhouse skipper Ben Heap says the West Enders are “down, but not out” after a weekend which saw a hat-trick of defeats.

Lowerhouse were beaten by Darwen in their opening Twenty20 fixture on Friday night, and lost to defending champions Walsden in the league on Saturday, before exiting the LCF Knockout on Sunday at the hands of Leyland.

Lowerhouse are eighth in the table after four defeats in their opening seven games, but Heap isn’t overly worried and feels their luck will change: “It’s not been great so far, but we’re not putting in terrible performances.

“Losing in the Knockout wasn’t ideal, but it’s not like we’re getting hammered, we’ve been in all the games, and just need one or two things to go our way. One or two players are a little out of nick, but we’re still feeling optimistic, we just have to get on a roll and get that confidence back.

“We’re a bit down, but we’re not out.”

Lowerhouse are at Burnley on Friday night in the Twenty20 competition, before a trip to Crompton in the league on Sunday. Heap hopes to put a couple of results together: “The fixtures don’t get any easier, but hopefully we can get back to back wins and feel a little bit better about ourselves.

“Anything can happen in the T20, one man can win you the game.

“And Crompton are doing alright, they have had sub pros, which can go either way, and they have a few decent amateurs, including Mohammad Jamal, who played for Burnley and Read.”