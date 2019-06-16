Wayne makes a big return to Strongman scene

Wayne Fulton and his crew have made a big return to the Strongman scene.

The 36-year-old sustained a severe debilitating injury during training for a truck pulling event three years ago, one that forced the end of the Burnley behemoth’s competitive time in the Strongman arena.

That, in turn, spelled the end of the hugely popular Burnley and Pendle Strongman organisation. However, following months and months of rehabilitation, Wayne has made a miraculous recovery from the ruptured quadriceps tendon.

Wayne is now back in training and on track for a return to competitive strongman. Early next year he plans to compete in the Northern England qualifiers in the hope of securing a place in the England’s Strongest Man finals.

In addition, Wayne and his team (Tom Linklater and James Currey) have established an all-new Strongman organisation known as Lancashire’s Strongest.

The event ran many years ago under the management of the legendary Stan Brydon from the Great Harwood Gym, attracting some big names in the sport.

Wayne and the team now plan to revive the event and allow the legacy to live on.

The new organisation consist of a pre event warm up taking place at the Burnley College Science and Technology festival on June 29th and a grand final at the Briercliffe festival on July 6th.

Lifters from all corners of Lancashire and beyond will be in attendance battling it out for the title of Lancashire’s Strongest Man/Woman 2019. Other events are also planned later in the year.

Wayne and the team have partnered with a number of local businesses including Practical Van Hire, Michael Toms Stationers, MH Sealants, The Blackburn Times Bar, Absolute Fitness, Kaos Strength Gym, Parkinson Strength Products and Primal Core UK.

More details can be found on the official website www.lancashiresstrongest.co.uk or Facebook @LancashiresStrongest.