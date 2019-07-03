VIDEO: Former Sandygate ABC boxer Sam Larkin speaks to the Burnley Express after beating Luke Fash at Colne Muni

Share this article

Super featherweight fighter Sam Larkin returned to winning ways after out-pointing durable journeyman Luke Fash.


After four rounds referee Jamie Kirkpatrick scored the contest 40-36 in Larkin's favour.

Sam Larkin on his way to victory over Luke Fash at Colne Muni

Sam Larkin on his way to victory over Luke Fash at Colne Muni

Here is the 28-year-old's reaction.