VIDEO: Former Sandygate ABC boxer Sam Larkin speaks to the Burnley Express after beating Luke Fash at Colne Muni

Super featherweight fighter Sam Larkin returned to winning ways after out-pointing durable journeyman Luke Fash.

After four rounds referee Jamie Kirkpatrick scored the contest 40-36 in Larkin's favour.

Sam Larkin on his way to victory over Luke Fash at Colne Muni

Here is the 28-year-old's reaction.