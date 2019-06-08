Unity finish among top 10 teams in Lancashire

Unity College’s Under 13 girls’ team represented Burnley in the Lancashire School Games Table Tennis competition at Garstang High School.

In order to reach the finals, the girls won their regional competition, beating Blessed Trinity and Sir John Thursby.

In the final, the girls competed against nine other schools who had all won their regional competitions.

The standard of table tennis on the day was extremely high, and the girls competed very well, considering they are relatively new to the sport.

Their overall finishing position was eighth out of 10 schools in the finals, meaning they were the eighth best school in the county for this competition.

The team, pictured, was made up of Abby Lawless, Kiera Porter, Eve Waters and Jessica Ball.

A school spokesman said: “Well done girls for this amazing effort!”