Unity beat Blessed Trinity in thrilling final

Unity beat Blessed Trinity by the odd goal in seven in a Year 7 cup final thriller.

Unity got their noses in front midway through the first half as Archie Mcivor got his head onto the ball to direct it into the net from a lovely corner.

Unity had a good spell after that, with numerous attempts stopped by the Trinity keeper.

However, Blessed Trinity started to come back into the game, and a ball over the top wasn’t dealt with properly and Unity were punished by the equaliser.

Trinity dominated the next 15 minutes, managing to score again from a ball over the top to end the first half 2-1 up.

In the second half with Blessed Trinity missing a few good chances to go further ahead, before Archie Ludlam-Palmer hit a bullet of a long range shot which was tipped onto the bar by the Trinity keeper.

Unity starting to regain the upper hand again, and Dade Thornton stepped up to put finish a cross to make it 2-2.

Lennon Hartley got on the end of another cross from close in to make it 3-2, before Thornton scored an identical goal to his first to surely secure Unity the cup.

However, with five minutes remaining Blessed Trinity pulled it back to 4-3.

Unity managed to see out what felt the longest five minutes of football ever, and the final whistle blew handed Unity victory.