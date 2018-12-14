Unbeaten mixed martial artist Buddy Khan calls it a day

Burnley’s Buddy Khan didn’t partake in the ceremonial shedding of his fight gloves but the amateur mixed martial artist has announced his retirement from the sport.

It’s a ‘young man’s game’ according to the 38-year-old, who signed off with a devastating win over Jake Williams in the Budo Fighting Championships at Turton Sports Centre in Bolton.

It took the welterweight less than two minutes to get the job done as he forced his opponent in to a crumpled heap on the floor of the cage before unleashing an unrelenting attack.

Khan, coached by former BAMMA world champion Rob Sinclair at the Muscle Factory in Daneshouse, had also stopped Kamil Gidaszewski, Leo James and Matt Smith in his latest bouts in the UK Fighting Championships.

“I’ve been dedicated for this fight, training for 12 weeks,” he said. “It was my retirement fight. I’m 38 now, I’ve had a lot of injuries and this is a young man’s game.

“I’ve been training for five years with Rob Sinclair and he’s changed the way I think. He’s made me more humble. I can’t thank him enough.

“I’ve been involved in this game since I was a young child. I’ve done jiu-jitsu, martial arts, boxing. I’ve probably got a few fights left in me but I’m going to call it a day. I’m officially retired from MMA.

“It wasn’t an easy fight but I made it look easy, like I have with the rest of them. I’ve finished undefeated.”

The explosive warrior will now put all his time and efforts in to his two daughters, Eiliyah (6) and Deenah (1), as well as doing his bit more charity.

“I’m going to continue training but I don’t want to take any more shots to the head,” he said. “I’ve always trained hard but my girls are more important to me.

“It was good to finish on a high. Now I want to focus my attentions on helping the vulnerable. I want to do charity work for the rest of my life.”

Stablemate Saf Nawaz also featured on the card, needing just 17 seconds to force Rob Hines in to submission with an excellently executed guillotine.

Grappling classes are held at the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6-30 p.m. while Thai Boxing classes are held at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Muscle Factory will also be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th which is open to all. As well as a meal, they’ll be providing free hair cuts and showers.