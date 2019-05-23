Turf Moor cup double for Blessed Trinity

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College celebrated a double at Turf Moor.

The Year 11s played their Keighley Cup final, postponed from last year, and chalked up a 4-0 win over Shuttleworth College.

Alfie Percival scored with a free kick from outside the box, while Jak McKinlay, signed up to Accrington Stanley’s Academy, went on a mazy run past four defenders before firing home to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Shuttleworth were unluck as they hit the cross bar and had a penalty saved by Ethan Fineran-Smith.

In the second half, Tom Claxton and Harry Tomlinson completed the scoring.

The Year 10s took part in this year’s Keighley Cup final, in front of the watching fans in the Bob Lord Stand, and they overcame Shuttleworth College 9-0.