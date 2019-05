Burnley RUFC’s popular O2 Touch rugby runs for 10 weeks from Wednesday, May 22nd, in Towneley Park.

Starting at 7 p.m., sessions are open to all over 14, with provision for younger children.

No experience necessary and completely free – meet at the event triangle in the park.

Meanwhile, England legend Mark Cueto proved a hit at Burnley’s annual players’ dinner, proving an entertaining speaker with many tales of his and the characters in the game.