Tiggi on target for England

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic student Tiggi Gent celebrated her England debut – and scored a goal!

Tiggi, who turns 15 this month, received her England Schools’ Football Association cap and tie in Spain recently as she took part in the SAFIB Bob Docherty Cup.

She grabbed hopefully her first of many England goals against Scotland, and while England didn’t do as well as they would have liked in the competition, Tiggi described it as a ‘great experience.’

Striker Tiggi also plays for Manchester United Under 16s.