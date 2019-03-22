Success on the road for Sandygate ABC pugilists

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club hit the road recently when four of their young pugilists travelled the North of England for contests.

Charlie ‘Hammer’ Darkins (14) was matched in North Yorkshire, where he faced M.Yafai (Witters ABC).

The Sandygate pugilist won all three rounds comfortably and earned a unanimous verdict against a tough switch hitter from former World Champion Junior Witter’s amateur club.

Rose Hill’s Paudie ‘Wrecker’ Creighton (13) and Cliviger’s Troy ‘Big-Foot’ Richmond (13) both travelled to South Yorkshire, and the famous Brendan Ingle’s Boxing Academy home show in Sheffield.

Unity Year 9 pupil Creighton boxed Barnsley’s K.Bond (Hoyle Mill ABC), and the Sandygate boxer won every round, working off his lead hand jab and straight rear combinations, earning a unanimous decision.

Blessed Trinity’s Year 9 student Richmond narrowly lost on a split decision against home boxer C.Weston (Ingles ABC).

Sandygate Senior Angelo Wade (18) stayed in Lancashire, travelling to the Halliwell ABC show in Bolton, where he was faced by local H.Howell (Halliwell ABC).

Winning every round, the Hargreaves Street Senior Wade collected another unanimous verdict for the successful Burnley Boxing Club.

Busy as always, the club this weekend travels to Leeds, with Louis Blundell (14) and former England Novice Champion Reece Farnhill (21) boxes in the North West Elite Semi-Finals in Tameside.

Anyone interested in seeing what great work the club does in the local community, or sponsoring the club on their travels across the country, please contact any of the club coaches via the club’s website www.sandygateabc.com