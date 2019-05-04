Sandygate on winning trail again

Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club have hit the road again, with the busy Hargreaves Street gym travelling far and wide for bouts,

Cliviger’s unbeaten pugilist Spencer Wilkes (15) ventured across the Pennines to The Midland Hotel, Bradford to face B.Kenneally (Lions Gym ABC) in a contest at 75kg of three two-minute rounds.

From the opening bell, Wilkes worked on the front foot, making great use of his powerful lead hand, connecting frequently and with precision.

The following two rounds also saw the Sandygate rack up the points tally, as he continued to put on a strong display against a durable opponent.

Keeping his unblemished record intact, Wilkes picked up an unanimous verdict from the ringside judges.

Sandygate senior prospect Reece Farnhill (21) travelled further afield to Grantham, Lincolnshire to box an Elite 75kg contest of three three-minute rounds against N.Wallace (28, Grantham ABC).

From the opening exchanges, Farnhill controlled the squared circle.

The sound of the second round bell was still ringing when the highly-regarded Sandygate senior unleashed a ferocious barrage, connecting with every shot, giving the referee no choice to step in and halt proceedings to save further punishment, handing the him the win by knockout.