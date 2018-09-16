Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club hitting the ground running – literally!

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club are hitting the forthcoming season running – literally!

England schoolboy national finalist Cliviger’s Troy Richmond (13, pictured) has been regularly attending the England Institute of Sport Boxing HQ, National Boxing Squad training sessions in Sheffield. Ranked two in the country, the Year 9 Blessed Trinity pupil is part of the England Talent Pathway after a successful end to last season.

Sandygate’s senior former England novice champion Reece Farnhill (20) has also been training hard over the summer, entering his first mini-triathlon to keep his fitness in top form.

And he showed just how fit he is, finishing fifth in the West Lancashire Summer Triathlon in Ormskirk.

Reece again competes in another mini-triathlon, part of the Epic Races, this weekend in Kendal, ahead of his first bout of the season this month, in Alphen Aan Den Rijn, Holland, for a North West select team against Remco Hofstede (Teusdekruyf Boksschool). Anyone interested in joining Sandygate can find details on www.sandygateabc.com or their Facebook.