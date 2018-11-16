Sandygate ace Reece adds to his impressive title haul in Ashton

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club’s Senior Reece Farnhill has added to his impressive title haul.

The 20-year-old England Novice champion and current 75kg North West belt holder picked up the CYP’s North West Senior title in style.

In Ashton Under Lyne he knocked out his opponent K.Fitsimmons of Middleton Select ABC in the third and final round of a contest which was ebbing and flowing between the two pugilists in all the three-minute rounds.

And that earned a place in the next round against Boxing News 7th-ranked Liverpudlian Alex Pattinson of Gemini ABC in Croxteth, Liverpool.

The first round saw both boxers feel each other out, and, working the centre, Farnhill was the more aggressive, scoring well.

The start of the second round saw the Sabden boxer start to push forward, catching Pattinson frequently, switching attacks from head to body well, coming off a clean jab.

Farnhill threw a wonderfull left hook which connected with the Liverpudlian square on the chin, causing his legs to buckle as he hit the canvas.

He bravely returned to his feet, and the man-in-the-middle allowed the contest to continue, although only for a few seconds before having to end the contest as Farnhill unleashed another barrage.

The exciting Hargreaves Street boxer now boxes in the National CYP Quarter-Finals against Tyne and Wear’s Sol Starke (Houghton ABC) in Liverpool this weekend.

Anyone interested in joining the Burnley club can find details at www.sandygateabc.com