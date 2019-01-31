Sandygate ABC show proves boxing is still flourishing in this old mill fight town!

East Lancashire’s oldest Boxing Club, Burnley’s Sandygate ABC, held their annual show at the Burnley Mechanics last weekend.

And it showed that the sport is flourishing in this old mill fight town, with tickets selling out in only a few hours.

The show, hosted by MC Eddie “One Punch” Copeland started with four skills bouts.

Unity College Year 7 student Cameron “Skunky” Halstead (11) opened the show against Z.Henderson (Sale West) and put in a one-sided display, with the Mancunian struggling to cope with the strong Halstead, who controlled all three rounds.

Barrowford’s Louis Morley (11) faced the taller C.Burnett (Border City, Carlisle) and proved he is a mini Tyson, with his aggressive come forward style not giving Burnett a moment’s rest.

Morley had the support of former Sandygate and professional fighter Chris O’Brien, who could be seen backing his friend and old club.

Blessed Trinity’s Year 7 Archie “Midnight” McDonough (12) boxed J.Dobson (Sale West). The Brunshaw boxer dominated all rounds, working the ring well.

The last skills of the evening saw Unity’s Callum “Brick” Halstead (13) put on a master class against J.Salmon (Paramount, showing exactly why he is widely tipped and one to watch.

Archie “Capone” McIvor (12) narrowly lost out on a split decision against the taller and hard to hit J.McDonough (Ardwick).

Unity’s Dalton “Weekly” Stoiles (14) won unanimously against another J.McDonough (Ardwick), working each round at full pace, connecting with a much longer reach.

Burnley’s Charlie Darkins (14) was the wrong end of the judges’ verdict against Cumbrian C.Moran (Border City), boxing well off the back foot and countering frequently.

Debutant Blessed Trinity’s Year 9 Louis “Scouse” Blundell (14) faced tough opposition in J.Goraya (Moss Side), but once finding his range, won every round unanimously, taking the fight to the towering Mancunian, working the squared circle, cutting the corners and landing lovely jabs and straight punch combinations.

Man-in-the-middle, international AIBA referee Wayne Heyward, lifted the exciting Burnley boxer’s arm as the victor, as he received the biggest cheer of the night and the Bout of the night mantle.

Unity’s Paudie Creighton (13) narrowly lost on a split verdict against J.Meara (Boarshaw) in a cracking contest, with both young boxers walking away with their heads high.

Cliviger’s Spencer Wilkes (15) faced B.Davidson (Border City) in what was a real slugfest, both pugilists not wanting to give a inch, but it was the Sandygate man who took control and landed the cleaner punches, winning unanimously after three rounds.

Senior Elliot Atkinson (26) finished the show against C.Burgher (Moss Side).

The Harle Syke man won the first, connecting well, edged the second and was looking for the win in the third, but walked onto a big shot from the taller Mancunian, giving the referee no choice but to halt proceedings.

Former England Champion Reece Farnhill (21) boxes this evening in Aintree, and Wilkes has a rematch pencilled in for early February in Carlisle.

Anyone interested in joining the club can find details at www.sandygateabc.com