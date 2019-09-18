Redford bags a treble as Burnley ease to home win

On a beautiful September day, Burnley Rugby Club returned to Holden Road for their first match since April.

And the home side didn’t disappoint in an entertaining win over a very competitive Ashton side

Burnley were excellent value for their seven-try win, but, refreshingly, were honest enough to know they can still improve.

James Redford showed excellent finishing qualities to score a hat-trick of tries.

Liam Canning scored a try and was man of the match, leading from the front offensively and defensively.

Marcus Duxbury added two tries, while Raqueeb Pascal scored a try and continues to improve weekly, as does powerhouse prop Ellis Wignall.

Alex Woodcock and Reuben Gill were also excellent, while Marcus Farnworth added four conversions in a final score of 43-5.

On Saturday, the firsts are at Clitheroe and the seconds home to Orrell, both 3 p.m. kick-offs.

On Sunday, the Under 7-12s are training at 10 a.m., the Under 13s/14/15s are away at Ormskirk,Orrell and Aldwinians , and the ladies are at York, kick-off 2 p.m.