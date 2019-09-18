Redford bags a treble as Burnley ease to home win

On a beautiful September day, Burnley Rugby Club returned to Holden Road for their first match since April.
And the home side didn’t disappoint in an entertaining win over a very competitive Ashton side
Burnley were excellent value for their seven-try win, but, refreshingly, were honest enough to know they can still improve.
James Redford showed excellent finishing qualities to score a hat-trick of tries.
Liam Canning scored a try and was man of the match, leading from the front offensively and defensively.
Marcus Duxbury added two tries, while Raqueeb Pascal scored a try and continues to improve weekly, as does powerhouse prop Ellis Wignall.
Alex Woodcock and Reuben Gill were also excellent, while Marcus Farnworth added four conversions in a final score of 43-5.
On Saturday, the firsts are at Clitheroe and the seconds home to Orrell, both 3 p.m. kick-offs.
On Sunday, the Under 7-12s are training at 10 a.m., the Under 13s/14/15s are away at Ormskirk,Orrell and Aldwinians , and the ladies are at York, kick-off 2 p.m.