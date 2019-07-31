Read earn a place in Twenty20 Finals Day

The entire Lancashire League and Ribblesdale League programme was washed out on Saturday and Sunday by persistent rain.

In the Lancashire League, all Saturday’s games were abandoned without play, including league leaders Burnley’s trip to Chatburn Road to face Clitheroe.

Lowerhouse – who sit third, seven points behind their derby rivals – also saw their home game with Accrington rained off.

On Sunday, the Vitality Club T20 Area Final at Ormskirk was also rained off, with Burnley due to face hosts Ormskirk in the second semi final.

On Sunday, Burnley host Ramsbottom and Lowerhouse are at Church.

On Saturday, in the Ribblesdale League Senior Division, it was a case of three points all round as all the games fell victim to the weather, including Earby v Padiham, and Ribblesdale Wanderers v Read.

The only game in the area to be completed was Friday night’s Twenty20 quarter-final between Read and Euxton at Whalley Road, as the hosts earned a place in the Finals Day, where they will take on Salesbury, for the right to face Brinscall or Earby in the final on Monday, August 26th.

Against Euxton, Read won the toss and put the visitors in to bat, bowling the Palace Shield-bound side out for 79 in 16.1 overs.

Jamie Woodall took 3-17 from four overs, and Jack Wood 3-19 off four.

Skipper Matthew Walker and William Wrathall breezed past the target in 7.1 overs.

Walker finished 38 not out from 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes, and Wrathall was unbeaten on 35 from 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

On Saturday, in the league, the local Senior Division fixtures are: Padiham v Settle, and Salesbury v Read.