Professional Erasmus crosses town

Lancashire League champions Burnley Cricket Club have announced the signing of Ockert Erasmus as professional on a ‘multi-year’ contract.

Erasmus has spent the last three seasons as paid man with derby rivals Lowerhouse.

David Brown said: “Once we heard Ocki was available he was our number one choice.

“He is a fine player and just the type of character we want as our professional.

“He will not only be a real asset on the pitch but also off it and both our seniors and juniors alike will undoubtedly benefit from his knowledge and experience.”

Erasmus added: “I’m really looking forward to the new adventure at Burnley CC and hope to build on a successful 2019 season.”

Next season will be the South African’s 10th-successive season in the Lancashire League, with Burnley his fourth club.

He started at East Lancashire in 2011, playing three seasons at Alexandra Meadows, before joining Accrington in 2011.

He spent another three seasons at Thorneyholme Road, and linked up with Lowerhouse in 2017.

In total, the all rounder has scored 6,685 Lancashire League runs at an average of 45.5.

He has hit six centuries and 54 half centuries.

He also has 461 wickets at 16.8.

This season, with Lowerhouse, he finished with 550 runs at 34.4, and also claimed 34 wickets at 16.0.