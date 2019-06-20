Pickup paying no attention to table

The Lancashire League table is merely used for decoration at this stage of the campaign, according to Burnley captain Dan Pickup.

The Division One standings make pleasant reading for the club at present, their place at the head of the table is a guideline to just how impressively they’ve started the season, but it’s nothing more or nothing less.

Pickup is pleased with the way things have been going, and he’s been vocal in relation to the strength of his side’s displays, but he knows it only counts for anything once it gets to the business end of the term.

After moving 13 points clear of second place Norden in the top flight following an eight wicket win away at Accrington, Pickup said: “You want to get as many points on the board as possible, but we’re still not concerned by the table at this stage of the season. We don’t pay much attention to it, we’re just sticking to taking each game as it comes.

“We’re playing some good cricket at the moment and we want to win every game to see where that takes us. It’s been good so far, but there are still a lot more games to play.

“The table can be a distraction. It is nice to look at it and see that you’re doing well, but it doesn’t count for anything until the end of the season.”

Burnley also rank highly statistically when it comes to individual members of their group.

Liam Bedford is one of the top performers with the bat in Division One having scored 175 runs to date while Bharat Tripathi is flying high in the list of bowling averages.

The former skipper is fourth on the chart, having taken 21 wickets so far this season.

Burnley travel to Birch Hall to take on Darwen in the Twenty20 on Friday night before hosting Church on Sunday.