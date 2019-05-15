Pickard beaten by world’s best

At the PTT Slovenia Open, Burnley’s Fliss Pickard (women’s class 6) lost her quarter-final to the World champion and World number one Maryna Lytovchenko from Ukraine 3-0.

The British team took a total of seven medals at the competition. With nearly 450 athletes competing, including 16 Paralympic gold medallists from Rio 2016, it is the biggest Para table tennis tournament outside of the major championships, and the strongest competition that the British team will face before the next Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

In the team event, Pickard and Milijana Cirkovic from Montenegro also lost a tight doubles match in their final round-robin tie against the Swedish team of Emelie Endre and Caisa Stadler 3-2 and Endre then beat Cirkovic to secure the win for Sweden.