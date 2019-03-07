Pendle Forest hit 10 as they close in on Premier Division title

Promoted Pendle Forest moved a step towards the North Hockey Women’s League Premier Division title with a 10-0 at home to Sheffield Hallam on Saturday.

An early push rewarded them with a small cluster of penalty corners, but they had to wait until the 12th minute before an interception by Thea Cormack aided Charlotte Hartley to drive forward, and she then made a crunching tackle and swiftly found the back of the net.

Only two minutes later, Steph Bedford intercepted a hit out by Sheffield then quickly found a pass to Hartley in front of goal, who lifted the ball over the keeper.

Forest were very much in control, and late in the first half they broke through again.

A penalty corner drag flick by Lisa Crewe was perfectly placed, landing over the line to put Forest 3-0 ahead.

Two more goals before half time gave Forest a convincing lead.

The first instance saw Hartley draw out the keeper and again lifted the ball over her and into the net, and just before the whistle Bedford bagged one of her own when she deflected a penalty corner strike sharply, shooting the ball up into the net.

The goal fest continued in the second half, and in a mirror image of the Bedford goal, Crewe sent in a deceptive pass and this time Thea Cormack made it 6-0.

Freya Bythell managed to quickly follow up on an attempted clearance, with a volley at close range, to score the seventh, andthe eighth came from the same penalty corner move, this time, Sam Parker was on hand to deflect in.

A clearance out of defence found Crewe up the pitch, firing the ball at goal, and player of the match Hartley got the final touch for her fourth.

And it was 10 when Hartley spread the defence and found Bythell to beat the keeper.

Tomorrow they play Durham at Marsden Heights.