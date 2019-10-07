Olympic dream is a step closer

Burnley Gymnastics Club are a step closer to their dream of getting a gymnast to the Olympics after after generous donation of equipment worth over £1,000.

Local business WM Dyer donated a number pieces of apparatus to the club to help gymnasts learn new skills – including a high elasticity spring board, half bending bar, inversion cuffs, beam pad, floor bar and standard sliders.

Having had a wish list of equipment that would help the club improve coaching sessions, WM Dyer enabled the club to eliminate some of the top items!

Burnley Gymnastics Club’s ambition is to get a gymnast to the Olympics, and head coach Kim Sharples said: “The club would like to say a big thanks to WM Dyer for helping the gymnasts to be a step nearer to the dream.

“We were all really excited when WM Dyer delivered the equipment, and we can’t wait to start using it and learning new skills”

The club currently have over 600 gymnasts and run over 70 classes each week.

Anyone interested in supporting or get involved can contact 455068 or email info@thebestcentre.com