Oliwia is the new English Open champion

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College student Oliwia Kaczmarek is the WKA English Open champion.

The Year Seven student, who trains at Dragons Kickboxing Club on Accrington Road, claimed the title in the 12-years-old up to 35kg category in Wednesbury in the West Midlands.

She has now qualified to compete for the WKA British title.

Oliwia will also compete in the WKO World Championships in July.

Oliwia won the WKO English Open in February and now holds the English title with two different organisations.