More success for Dragons

Dragons Kickboxing Club in Burnley came away with four more gold medals from the WKO British Open Championship in Barnsley last weekend.

Dragons fight team took a team of seven fighters to south Yorkshire, and returned with four gold medals, consisting of two full contact British champions, earning belts, and two from the rookies category.

The club also won seven silver medals and two bronze medals.

Coach Steven Wong, who owns and runs the club, said: “All the fighters did amazing .

“As a coach, I couldn’t ask for more from any of them.

“A few decisions I must say I didn’t agree with, but I unfortunately do not make the choice of who wins!

“Also, a big shout out to all the support.

“I know how long of a day it is, I feel it too.

“All the waiting around and the massive drive, but these are moments you will never forget and memories you will cherish forever.

“Thanks to all for coming to Dragons and training with me.

“Your loyalty and continued support does not go unnoticed.”

Pictured, from left, are fighters Daniel Dawson, Oliwia Kaczmarek, Marcus Naylor, Ben Lupton, coach Steven Wong, Alyssa Bristow, Maisie Baker and Ivan Hardacre.