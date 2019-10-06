Meme eyeing chance to make Paralympics

Meme Robertson, from Burnley, will join up with the Great Britain women’s goalball team to compete for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The IBSA Goalball European Championships take place in Rostock next week and represents the last opportunity for Great Britain to secure a spot at the Paralympic Games.

Goalball is a fast-paced team sport for people with a visual impairment. It is played by two teams of three players. The objective of the game is to score by bowling the ball along the floor into the opposing team’s goal.

Meme and the Great Britain team will be aiming for a top three finish to guarantee their place. However, as Turkey and Russia will be participating and have already qualified for the Paralympics, being the first non-qualified team will also book Great Britain’s space on the plane to Japan.

Great Britain will get underway in their group against Turkey on Wednesday, before meeting Germany later that day.

The Netherlands and Israel complete the group and these games will be contested the following day.

Friday 11th to Sunday, October 13th will see the quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches take place.

Meme said: “It has been a dream of mine to represent Great Britain at a Paralympics every since I picked up a goalball, so to be in touching distance is incredibly exciting.

“We came close to making it to Tokyo earlier this year, but just missed out. That was a massive learning curve everyone involved with the sport and an experience has made us even more determined to realise this dream.

“Everyone has worked very hard to reach this stage; the team has progressed so much on and off the court in the last 12 months. We believe we are ready to build on some impressive performances and make the last step to compete on a global stage.

“We’re all aware of what is at stake, and there’s an incredible determination in the team to make it happen. Whatever the outcome in Rostock, this qualifying campaign has been a real statement of intent for Great British goalball. We already have a young squad and the potential to make it far in this sport.”