Maisie is ready to take on the world

Maisie Paige Baker has won British Open honours – and is now ready to take on the world.

The 13-year-old is a member of Dragons Kickboxing Club and has been there for 18 months.

“I went originally to learn how to defend myself but now I enjoy the sparring and competing,” said Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College student Maisie, who has a yellow belt.

“I have had 24 fights and have won the WKO and WKA British Open among others. I have fought all over the UK.

“These fights have been light contact/low kick fights but I do want to compete at full contact at the World Championships.

“I can’t attend the Worlds this year but I am going to work hard for them next year as I want to win.

“When I get older, I have thought about becoming a Mixed Martial Art fighter.”