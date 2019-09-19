Lowerhouse move to sign Pienaar

Lowerhouse Cricket Club have moved to replace South African professional Ockert Erasmus with fellow countryman Obus Pienaar for the 2020 JW Lees Lancashire League season.

Erasmus has departed after three years at Liverpool Road, and joined champions Burnley across town on a ‘multi-year’ contract.

And the West Enders have snapped up Pienaar, 29, as his replacement, described as an exciting right handed batsmen and slow left arm orthodox spin bowler.

In South African First Class Cricket, where Pienaar will this season represent the Knights Franchise, he boasts 5,413 runs at an average of 44.7, and best of 212.

His bowling has captured 116 wickets at 27, with a best of 5-27.

At the end of the 2018/19 season, Pienaar was named South Western Districts Player of the Year.

Pienaar is familiar with league cricket in Britain, joining Lowerhouse after an impressive season with Belfast-based CIYMS.

CIYMS won the NCU Premier League, NCU Challenge Cup and T20 competitions, with Pienaar claiming the league’s best bowling figures in 2019 with 6-29.

In Northern Ireland, he holds a league record innings of 244 for Warringstown in 2011, breaking the previous record set by AB de Villiers.

In England, Pienaar has won the Northern League title and T20 competition with Netherfield in 2017, and holds a Lincolnshire Premier League batting record, having smashed 1,507 runs at an average of 107, playing for Sleaford in 2016.

Lowerhouse Managing Director Matthew Stansfield said: “Obus is a player we have come close to signing on two previous occasions and we are thrilled to finally have him with us.

“Obus can be an explosive player with both bat and ball, and his statistics in both First Class cricket and in UK league cricket speak for themselves.

“We look forward to finally seeing him take the field for Lowerhouse in April 2020.”