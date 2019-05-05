Kingsley crowned European champ in Liverpool

Hakuda Gym’s Kingsley Carter was crowned K1 European champion at the weekend.

The 25-year-old claimed the first title of the year, taking the fight at short notice.

He took the trip to Liverpool and faced off against a very tough opponent, with only one outcome in his mind... taking home the belt.

After some hard-fought rounds, victory was sealed when the decision was given unanimously after going to the score cards.

The Hakuda Thaiboxing gym sits proudly in the centre of Burnley on Sandygate, where it has been based for over the last 10 years.

Kru Dave Burley, with over 30 years of experience within Muay Thai and Martial Arts, boasts a fantastic run of producing local talent within the Muay Thai and K1 circuit.

Over the years Hakuda Gym has created champions in both adult and childrens’ categories.

This year is proving to be another big year for the Burnley gym, with Carter backed up by Magdalena Orlowska, who is ranked at number four in the womens category, working hard for her title opportunity.

With a great start to the year, Burley has no intention of slowing down now, with fighters booked to compete on shows throughout the country up until the end of the year.

Previous years have shown Hakuda Gym being represented on some of the biggest shows within the Muay Thai and K1 circuit.

Worldwide promotions such as Yokkao and Tanko have been highlights for the gym, however they are ever present on the smaller domestic shows being run nationwide.

Hakuda Gym is open throughout the week for both adults and children catering both Thai and K1 style training.

The gym is run voluntarily and training fees are used for the maintenance and upkeep of the building.

With this in mind the gym are always on the lookout for local businesses willing to sponsor the gym as a whole or individual fighters in return for business promotion and exposure at some of the biggest shows in the world.

For more information, contact Dave Burley on 07947744117 or via their Facebook page.