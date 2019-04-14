Kate hopes to go all the way in world of netball

Kate Gormanly hopes to go all the way in the netball world - and is already making an impact at county level for Lancashire.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College Year Seven student Kate plays for Ribble Valley Netball Club and attended tough trials for Lancashire Under 13s at Blackburn Leisure Centre.

“There were around 100 girls at the trials and around 30-40 were selected,” said Kate.

Despite many of the girls being in Year Eight, Goal Keeper/Goal Defence Kate was selected and has already played for her county.

“It’s an honour. Lancashire are linked to Manchester Thunder and I would like to play for them in the future.”