Hat-trick of Burnley wins on weekend to remember

It was a hat-trick of wins for Burnley’s senior sides at the weekend.

The first XV had a cup match against league leaders Manchester Medics, and were in great form, running in 11 tries in a 69-8 win.

Danny Rowlands, Marcus Duxbury and Carl Griffiths all scored two, with a Will Farnworth hat-trick, while Alex Woodcock and Adam Spencer also went over.

Rick Griffiths added six conversions.

The seconds had a good 43-13 home win over Clitheroe.

On Sunday, the ladies beat Workington 36-12.

This weekend, both first and second teams are at home tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Under 7-13s are at home to Aldwinians.

The Under 14/15/16s are away at Aldwinians.

The Colts are at Leigh at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Burnley hosted the latest PuP (Pitch Up and Play) event for girls’ rugby, and had a record number of girls attending.

There were 164 girls from 10 clubs across three age groups who all took part in structured games throughout the afternoon.

There were teams from Ellesmere Port, Liverpool St Helens, West Park St Helens, Rochdale, Littleborough, Burnley, Preston, Ormskirk, Orrell and Blackburn.

This is one of the best attended events that there has been in the area, and it promotes girls’ rugby, which is quickly becoming one of the sports of choice for young girls.

Burnley have been running a girls’ and ladies’ section for about six years and have had numerous successes, with representation at county, north of England and national levels.

The girls train on Wednesdays from 6-30 p.m. and games on a Sunday at 2 p.m.

If you want to give rugby a go, all are welcome to attend.