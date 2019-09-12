Hamer’s pride after British one-two-three

Former Burnley Bobcat Tom Hamer claimed a silver medal as the British Para Swimming team made a strong start to the World Para Swimming Championships in London on Monday.

Hamer swam a personal best as he finished second in a British 1-2-3 in the S14 200m freestyle, as Plymouth’s Reece Dunn took gold, beating his own world record.

Jordan Catchpole was third in a new personal best.

Hamer admitted he couldn’t sleep that night with the adrenaline, and he smiled: “It was pretty sensational, the crowd here is pretty amazing.

“To be on our home turf, home territory, it’s pretty cool.

“I didn’t sleep great afterwards because of the buzz and the adrenalin from the race.”

He was pleased with how he performed, but will look to make a few tweaks as he prepares for the Tokyo Paralympics next year: “I was really happy with my swim, it was a PB.

“This year I’ve had a lot of changes all ready for preparation for 2020, and I was really happy with the time, but there are little things I want to change.”

And he spoke of his pride at Britain dominating the race, and being able to share the success with his teammates: “It was so great to be on that medal ceremony with the three guys from Great Britain.

“I was over the moon.

“There’s no better feeling to be on that podium, looking up to your family and friends and seeing your mum being all emotional and waving the flag.

“There is no better feeling than that.

“When we all got together and threw our arms around each other, I’ve never experienced that on the podium.

“You always get an Australian on there or something, so to have three of the boys who’ve all worked together these last couple of weeks, preparing for the World Champs, was pretty great.”

While each wanted to out-do the other, all three swimmers were delighted: “You’re in the call up room all in your little zones and you get out and do your race, your business, and straight after you look at the scoreboard and look where you are, and then you look where your team are.

“I went to Jordan because he was right next to me, and we gave one another a big hug, and said ‘mate, I’m so proud’.

“There’s no better feeling.”