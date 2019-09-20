Hamer in good shape ahead of Tokyo 2020

No medal for Thomas Hamer on Saturday at the World Para Swimming Championships but the former Burnley Bobcats swimmer is relishing every second of representing his country on home soil.

He finished sixth in the SM14 200m medley final at the London Aquatics Centre, touching the wall in 2.13:63.

Hamer missed the opportunity to win his third medal of the week, but that doesn’t mean the 21-year-old won’t look back fondly on the event.

“I was absolutely knackered after this morning’s heat so I am surprised to do as well as I did,” said Hamer.

“It’s the best time I’ve recorded all year and my second quickest since Rio in 2016, so I’m very happy.

“I’m always so proud to represent Great Britain whatever result I achieve, especially with a home crowd. There’s no better feeling than to be able to say I raced here.”

Hamer may have finished sixth but that didn’t mean all hope was lost for Great Britain in the men’s medley final, Reece Dunn claiming silver in a European record 2:08.70.

With the athletes turning their attention towards next summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Hamer believes competition in the squad will only spur them all towards further success: “Reece has done phenomenally well this week - It’s great to have a member on the team like him for me to chase.

“These last couple of years it’s just been me at the front field so it’s been nice to have someone else to push me along.

“Sometimes when you’re right at the top, it’s hard to stay there but when you have someone to chase, it becomes a lot more exciting.

“It’s been a really good Championships and I think I’m in very good stead for Tokyo 2020.

“There’s still a lot more work to be done in and out of the pool before next year. I’m excited to have a break now and come back to the pool with a fresh mind and a recovered body.”

