Former Burnley AC ace Leon gets an England call

Former Burnley Athletic Club athlete Leon Stubbs has been selected to represent England at the forthcoming Welsh Athletics International in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Leon – currently with Preston Harriers – has dominated the county scene for the past six years and has been a regular finalist at the English Schools’ Championships.

But his victory in the 400m at the recent Northern Athletics Under 20 Championships at Sports City, Manchester, was his biggest to date, and cemented his place as one of the most exciting young prospects in the country.

His time of 48.67 seconds was a personal best, and qualifies him to represent his country on July 24th in the Welsh capital.

Former Unity High School pupil Leon – who was a member of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre’s Elite Athlete Programme – is still a regular face at training sessions at the Barden track, and his former coaches John Linaker, and Steve and Helen Goodwill, are immensely proud of his achievements.

Steve Goodwill said: “Leon showed as a young teenager that he was a phenomenal talent.

“But his dedication and hard work are the reason he is now among the fastest one lap runners in the UK for his age group.

“And he has the ability to go even further.

“He is very popular at the club and still trains at least once a week with our sprint group.”

Three years ago, Leon won both the Lancashire Championships and Lancashire Schools’ 400m, when his then personal best time of 50.8 seconds saw him attain a grade one UK athletics standard.

He matched that achievement in 2017, winning the double of Lancashire County Schools’ Championships and Lancashire County Championships, while finishing sixth at the ESAA English Schools’ Championships.

Leon claimed the Red Rose double again last year, and was eighth at the New Balance ESAA English Schools’ Championships, before this year running a personal 400m best in Manchester.