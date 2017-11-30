Forest’s advantage is cut

Pendle Forest saw their lead in the North Hockey Women’s League Division 1 cut to three points on Saturday.

Forest’s home game with bottom of the table Didsbury Grays at Marsden Heights Community College fell victim to the weather.

And Ben Rhydding Ladies seconds won 4-0 at home to Lymm Ladies to close the gap at the top – though Pendle Forest have a game in hand, and have won all their nine league games so far this season – including a 3-2 victory at home to Ben Rhydding in September, one of two defeats their closest rivals have suffered.

Forest also have five of the top six scorers in the division, with Charlotte Hartley (pictured) top of the list with 11, followed by Lisa Crewe with seven. Karen Wignall is third with four, with Freya Bythell and Kayleigh Vickers both with three.

Forest are scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Chester Ladies, while their final game of the calendar year is at home to City of York Ladies the following weekend.