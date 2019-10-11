Fliss aiming to improve chances of reaching Tokyo

Burnley’s Fliss Pickard joins a squad of 12 athletes from the British Para Table Tennis team that will compete in the PTT Finland Open in Lahti, which starts today and finishes on Sunday.

Men’s class 8 World champion Ross Wilson heads the squad, with the 24-year-old from Minster hoping to put a disappointing quarter-final loss in the European Championships behind him and consolidate his qualification for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Also hoping to improve their chances of qualification for Tokyo will be David Wetherill, who is now ranked world number four in men’s class 6 after taking European singles bronze, Billy Shilton (men’s class 8), Joshua Stacey, Ashley Facey Thompson (men’s class 9), Kim Daybell (men’s class 10) and Pickard (women’s class 6) who all reached the quarter-finals of their respective singles events at the European Championships last month.

Making up the squad are four members of the Pathway and Development squads Lucie Bouron (women’s class 3), Marc Bonnar, Noel Thomas (men’s class 2) and Lee York (men’s class 4).