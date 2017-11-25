Five Burnley players in action for Lancashire

Five Burnley RUFC girls represented Lancashire Under 18s in their defeat to Roses rivals Yorkshire last Sunday.

Megan Farnhill, Alex Baker , Willow Bell, Ella Brierley and captain Anya Richmond were all involved for the Red Rose.

Tomorrow, Burnley’s first XV are at Della Salle, while the second and third XV are at home to Oldham and Blackpool respectively, all 2-15 p.m. kick-offs.

On Sunday, all junior sides are training at 10 a.m., and the tags are at Crow Wood.

Burnley ladies play Broughton Park, kick-off 2 p.m.

* Mark Reagan, the former England and British Lion hooker, will be guest speaker at the Burnley players dinner on Saturday, December 9th.

One of the great characters of English rugby, tickets are £32 each with an auction of Rugby World Cup memorabilia.