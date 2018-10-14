Felicity excited ahead of world championship bow

Local table tennis star Fliss Pickard is included in a squad of 14 British athletes that will compete in the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Slovenia from October 17th-20th.

Pickard is hoping to build on her performance in the Commonwealth Games in April, when she reached the semi-finals of the women’s class 6-10 singles, and recorded a great win over the World number three Katarzyna Marszal from Poland in the women’s class 6 singles at the Czech Open last month.

“I’m really excited to be playing in my first World Championships,” said the 24 year old from Burnley.

“I’ve had the best possible preparation so I can’t wait to get out there and experience the whole thing.

“The Commonwealth Games has definitely helped me a lot because I’ve been in that atmosphere and know what to expect at a major championship.

“Beating top players gives me confidence and I think if I go in with the right mind-set and use smart tactics and take every match as it comes I don’t see why I can’t compete with the best players.

“I’ve got that confidence now and belief that on my day I can beat anyone.”

The British team also includes London and Rio Paralympic team bronze medallist Aaron McKibbin, World silver medallist Sue Gilroy, European silver medallists Tom Matthews and David Wetherill, European team champion Paul Karabardak and European team silver medallist Ashley Facey Thompson.

