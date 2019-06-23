Double treble for St Christopher’s footballing aces

For the second season in succession a group of footballers from the Burnley area have helped their school complete the treble.

Year Eight pupils at St Christopher’s C Of E High School Academy won the Hyndburn and Ribble League, lifted the prestigious Lancashire Schools’ Cup and were triumphant in a local cup competition.

Nine students from Burnley - Liam Dunn-Grimshaw, Charlie Jordan, Josh Holden, Henry Clegg, Finley Stubbs, Jacob Moore, Thomas Ashworth, Tom Raw and Jacob Anderson - played a big part in that success.

They featured in the 4-0 win against St Augustine’s in Billington in a play-off to secure the league title, played in the 2-0 over Ribblesdale in the local cup competition and did their bit as their school conceded once in the finals of the county tournament.

They also reached the fourth round of the ESFA Boys Under 13 Playstation Schools’ Cup but were beaten 2-1 by eventual winners Wright Robinson College from Manchester.