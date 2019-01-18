Crewe hits four as Forest win on return

Pendle Forest returned to action after a festive break as they beat Neston 7-2 in the North Hockey Women’s League Premier Division to extend their unbeaten run to 87 games.

Neston opened the scoring as they cut down the middle, and after a goal mouth struggle, they went ahead0.

It wasn’t long before a penalty corner for Pendle Forest allowed Lisa Crewe to equalise, finding the bottom left corner with her reverse stick strike.

In the 11th minute, Forest went 2-1 ahead when Charlotte Hartley dribbled the ball to the back line and pulled it back for Olivia Bythell, who saw Sam Parker well placed to her left, and Parker fired the ball in.

Forest, through Crewe once again, found the top left hand corner with her drag flick.

Then Hartley hurtled from the halfway line, and, beating two players, found herself one on one with the keeper, dragging the ball home, before Crewe made it 5-1.

In the second half, Neston fired the ball into the D and one of their forwards deflected the ball through the Forest keeper’s pads .

The 57th minute saw the young Neston keeper take out Hartley en route to goal. Crewe stepped up and converted the penalty with ease to bag her fourth.

And finally a drag flick, in the air, by Freya Bythell was saved on the line by a defender, only to see Dani Hornby following up, sweeping the ball into the net and pushing the final score to 7-2.

Tomorrow, Forest play at the Armitage Centre against Didsbury Norhern.

In the first fixture after the Christmas break, Pendle Forest seconds won 2-0 at Fylde.

Judith Hind put Forest ahead from a long corner. Ali de Curtis fired across the pitch to Fiona Head on the left, and a first time ball into D found Hind with her back to the keeper, and she turned and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

In the second half, Forest grabbed the important second goal as de Curtis was taken out by the keeper. Advantage played, Francesa Ratcliffe picked up the ball and a reverse stick back of the net doubled the goal tally.